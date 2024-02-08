Visit Lake County launches February Flavor Festival

In this file photo, Kyle Wenzel, owner, holds a glass of beer in his production cellar at the Harbor Brewing Company Brewery & Taproom in Lake Villa. The brewery is taking part in the inaugural February Flavor Festival, put on by Visit Lake County. (Candace H.Johnson)

GURNEE – Visit Lake County has combined Lake County Restaurant Week and the Libation Trail into one taste-tempting, monthlong event: The February Flavor Festival.

The 29-day event highlights 100+ restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wineries, with many locations offering prix fixe menus and special offers, fare and libation pairings, live entertainment and other fun promotions to attract new guests and generate awareness.

The inaugural event highlighting the area’s vibrant culinary scene revolves around supporting Lake County’s local hospitality venues. The focus motivates residents and visitors to produce foot traffic to the cuisine makers in their hometowns as well as across the county.

Like previous Lake County Restaurant Week and Libation Trail campaigns, visitors are encouraged to “CHECK IN TO WIN” with two separate mobile applications.

Upon visiting a participating location, guests will aim their phones at the QR codes to note their attendance. By checking in at five locations at a participating Restaurant Month and Libation Trail venue through Feb. 29, culinary and cocktail explorers are entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes.

”Lake County Flavor Festival is a great way to celebrate our county’s emerging cuisine and libation culture,” Visit Lake County President Maureen Riedy said in a news release. “We encourage everyone to come out and explore the many delicious offerings during this new monthlong event.”

Foodies and cocktail connoisseurs are encouraged to share their experiences of the Flavor Festival using the hashtags #LCFlavorFestival, #LCLibationTrail, #LakeCountyRW and #LetsGoLakeCounty.

For more information, visit LakeCountyFlavorFestival.com.