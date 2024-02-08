Sheriff’s Office to take part in Super Bowl traffic campaign

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is reminding football fans and Super Bowl partygoers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of impaired driving.

If you’re hosting the party, take care of the designated drivers. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober. Remember that walking impaired also can be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you. Also, sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed. No matter where you are seated in a vehicle, you must wear a seat belt.

If you’re heading out for a night of Super Bowl fun, make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:

• Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never OK to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911.

• Always buckle up.

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is administered and funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.