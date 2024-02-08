Lake Villa Library District receives OSLAD Grant

In this 2021 file phoo, Annie Tillmann, of Park Ridge, adult services program specialist, opens up a page from a 9/11 book on display to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 at the Lake Villa District Library in Lindenhurst. The book was created from the editors of Life magazine titled, "One Nation: America Remembers September 11, 2001." (Candace H.Johnson)

LINDENHURST – Lake Villa District Library is one of the recipients of the 2024 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grants awarded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The grant marks a significant achievement. LVDL is the first public library ever to be honored with the award.

The state-financed program provides funding assistance to local government agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public parks and open space.

LVDL will receive a $600,000 matching grant for its outdoor space plan, a series of projects to enhance outdoor experiences at the library.

“The OSLAD grant will play a pivotal role in our outdoor space project, which will benefit the community for years to come,” Library Director Mick Jacobsen said.

The first phase of LVDL’s outdoor space plan is set to begin after the recent signing of a contract with Joseph J. Henderson & Son. The first phase will see the construction of shade structures in and around the library’s front entrance.