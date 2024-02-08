Early voting for March 19 primary begins Feb. 8

In this file photo, the Will County Office Building, in Joliet, was one of multiple locations open for early voting on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Clerk’s Office announced early voting began Feb. 8.

Voters can cast ballots at the Lake County Main Courthouse Lobby, 18 N. County St., Waukegan. The courthouse voting location will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through March 1.

Countywide early voting opens at designated locations March 4. Lake County voters may use any early voting site regardless of where they live.

For the list of early voting locations and their hours of operation, visit bit.ly/LC_EarlyVoting. Hours and dates vary at each location. Some sites offer extended weekend and evening hours.

For more election information, visit LakeCountyClerk.Info. For personalized voter information, visit LakeVoterPower.Info.