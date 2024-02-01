Delta Dental kicks off Land of Smiles tour in Lake County

Captain Super Grin aims to share oral heath tips with more than 600 local children in interactive educational programming. (Photo provided by Delta Dental)

WAUKEGAN – Tooth decay remains the leading chronic disease affecting children and statistics in Illinois are particularly alarming. Research shows that 22% of Illinois third graders have untreated cavities. The Land of Smiles program is part of Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s steadfast effort to address and curb tooth decay in children.

In the first half of 2024, the Land of Smiles program is visiting four schools in Lake County including Affirm Leadership Christian Academy in Waukegan) on March 18, LEARN John and Kathy Schreiber Campus in Waukegan on March 22 and John S. Clark Elementary School in Waukegan on May 7.

The free educational program aims to empower prekindergarten through third grade children with essential oral health habits. The program is designed not just to educate, but also to entertain.

Characters such as Captain Super Grin, Terri Tooth Fairy, Toothpick and their playful nemesis, Caz Cavity, captivate young audiences while delivering important messages about oral hygiene, nutrition and regular dental checkups.

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s Land of Smiles program tours twice a year, partnering with Illinois elementary schools along the way. The program has reached 573,352 students at 1,034 Illinois elementary schools over the past 14 years. In the first half of this year, it will reach more than 25,000 prekindergarten through third grade students in more than 100 Illinois schools. Every student at a Land of Smiles performance receives a kit with a free toothbrush, toothpaste and floss, along with bilingual oral health tips outlining how students should care for their teeth.

Learn more about the foundation and the Land of Smiles program at https://www.landofsmilesil.org/.