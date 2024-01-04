Johnson to host town hall, coat drive in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN – State Sen. Adriane Johnson is inviting residents of the 30th District to join her and a few of her colleagues for a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 11.

“As I prepare for the upcoming legislative session, it is important that I continue to inform and connect with the communities I represent,” Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove, said in a news release. “I look forward to hosting this town hall as a chance to have informative dialogue with residents.”

The town hall will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep in Waukegan, located at 3106 Belvidere Road. Johnson will be joined by state Reps. Daniel Didech and Rita Mayfield.

Attendees are encouraged to bring new or lightly worn coats to donate to neighbors in need.

“As cold weather settles in, I am hopeful we can work together to help our neighbors who are less fortunate,” Johnson said. “This town hall will double as an opportunity for residents to donate winter gear to those in need.”

For questions, call Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201 or visiting her website.