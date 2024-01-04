January 04, 2024
Holiday honor for the area’s fallen

Volunteers place wreaths on graves at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery, Great Lakes Cemetery

Wreaths were placed at the gravesites at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery in Lake Forest.

LAKE FOREST – A representative of Post 66 had the privilege of participating in the Wreaths Across America event Dec. 16 at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery.

Several hundred volunteers placed wreaths on each of the graves.

The event started with a presentation of the colors by a detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps, accompanied by a lone piper playing “Amazing Grace.”

During the wreath placement, a trooping of colors was conducted by the Marine Corps color bearer and the lone piper.

Wreaths also were placed at gravesites at the U.S. Naval Cemetery at Great Lakes.

Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eliseo T. Lopez participated in the wreath-laying events at both Fort Sheridan and at Great Lakes. He is the commander of the Chicago Chapter of MOWW.

