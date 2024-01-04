Brushwood Center presents ‘Enriching Life’ art exhibition

RIVERWOODS – Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods is presenting “Enriching Life,” the botanical artwork of internationally renowned botanical artist Heeyoung Kim and the Brushwood Botanical Artists.

The annual exhibition is part of Brushwood Center’s Botanical Art Academy. Founded by Kim in June 2012, the academy offers weekly classes in watercolor, graphite pencil and pen-and-ink with a focus on nature and botanicals.

The first “Enriching Life” exhibition opened Nov. 8, 2015, and it has returned yearly as a way to celebrate the academy’s artists and their work over each year.

“Brushwood Center is the place where I step in with a big smile and a few fallen leaves or acorns in hand and paint with a group of other artists all day long,” Kim said in a news release. “It is such a blessing to have a place like Brushwood. Brushwood Center has been the foundation for me to build my career.”

Visitors to this year’s exhibit are invited to explore a dazzling display of colorful botanical art as a relief from the winter grays. The exhibition will feature works in various styles – from traditional botanical illustrations to freer forms with an emphasis in aesthetics and those focusing on natural history art.

“Heeyoung has taught me to be patient and to take the time to see my specimen. She has helped me to challenge myself in my work,” botanical art student and Brushwood Board member Jean Meilinger said in the release. “Enriching Life provides us the opportunity to show the discoveries that we have made over the past year. These discoveries are more than learning about composition and color. They are also plant structure, key identifiers, life cycles and pollinators. The exhibition shares it all.”

The exhibition is free and open to the public at Brushwood Center, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The exhibition runs from Jan. 7 to Feb. 25 with an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7.

“The exhibition is a great chance to enjoy a variety of botanical and natural history artworks in various media. What can be better than seeing a botanical art exhibit in the middle of winter?” Kim said.

Participating artists in the “Enriching Life” exhibition include Ellie Brown, Denise Cedar, Carole Cleaver, Gail Dentler, Joann Dinneen, Linda England, Marcia Glenn, Susan Green, Edith Harte, Nancy Johnson, Heeyoung Kim, Hui Li, Jean Meilinger, Beth Plotnick, Ramiro Prudencio, Sandra Robinson, Rita Rosen, Linda Schmitt, Jane Sturgeon, Susie Williams and Judy Woznyj.