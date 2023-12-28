Join history enthusiasts on journey through Lake County’s past

"Good Neighbors: Making a Difference in Lake County," is the theme of the 9th annual Lake County History Symposium. (Photo provided by the Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – The ninth annual Lake County History Symposium will take place virtually on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and 18.

This year’s theme is “Good Neighbors: Making a Difference in Lake County.”

The annual event unites individuals with a shared passion for delving into the rich tapestry of Lake County history.

Topics will include a fascinating story of a local nurse’s club, the empowering legacy of a women’s club, heartwarming anecdotes of random acts of kindness and a deep exploration of the life and times of Samuel Insull (1859-1938). The prominent businessman left a mark on Lake County through the construction of a country estate that now stands as the illustrious Cuneo Mansion.

”This event presents an opportunity to immerse ourselves in eccentric or less-explored facets of our communities,” Kohl Children’s Museum educator Sarah Salto said in a news release. “History enthusiasts will motivate us with inspiring narratives of remarkable individuals and organizations that have left an imprint on society, tirelessly striving to enhance the fabric of Lake County.”

Each evening features three presentations. Register for both days to experience all six presentations. Breakout rooms will be open at the end of the presentations for participants to ask questions and engage in dialogue.

All ages are welcome. USG is sponsoring the free event. Registration is required for each day.