Letter: Just a thought ... about ‘How are you?’

To the Editor:

Most answers to this common nonmeaningful questions are almost always “fine,” even if untrue. It places the person being asked in a position to lie or come clean. If the person is not doing great after bunion surgery, or recovering from a tumor being removed, is it an obligation to answer truthfully? Of course, it isn’t and it’s a useless question that needs to be replaced.

Most askers do not want to hear a long health dissertation about bad luck or a loss of finances. The asker doesn’t really care and would only be polite for a short period of time if the respondent started bending the asker’s ear with long, boring details. The question needs to be abolished; wouldn’t you agree?

At the time encountered, some people are not having their best day, but will simply reply, “fine,” as an end-all answer being nondescript and avoiding any additional questions.

There needs to be an updated way of approaching someone that we come upon and greet. “What are you doing these days?” “Anything new with you that you’d like to share?” “Are you still residing in the new condo?” These are comfortable and nonaggressive head-on inquiries that will not seem personal and is a comfortable wayy to ask “Hi, anything new with you?”

Some old words can now be exchanged for new ones. Words can cause discomfort or prevent it.

HOW ARE YOU – means what? Change that greeting.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda