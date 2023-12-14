Lake County Clerk announces winners of sticker contest

Annika’s exceptional artistry secured the grand prize, earning the honor of having their design transformed into the official Lake County “I Voted” sticker in 2024. (Photo provided by the Lake County Clerk's Office)

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Clerk’s Office is delighted to announce the exceptional talents showcased in the recently concluded “I Voted” sticker design contest.

After receiving more thn 220 submissions from creative young minds across Lake County, three outstanding individuals have been selected as winners in their respective categories.

Annika’s exceptional artistry secured the grand prize, earning the honor of having their design transformed into the official Lake County “I Voted” sticker in 2024. Annika is a seventh-grade student at Woodlawn Middle School. After learning of her victory, Annika had the following to say, “I’m so happy! I’ve entered many drawing contests before but I’ve never won. I’m super excited and can’t wait to see my drawing in a sticker!”

Caleb, a fourth-grade student at Beach Elementary School, impressed the judges with their imaginative and vibrant design in the kindergarten through fifth grade category.

Puja, a senior at Barrington High School, stood out in the ninth through 12th grade category with a design that captured the essence of civic engagement and creativity.

“We were astounded by the talent and creativity displayed by all the participants in the ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest.” Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega said in a news release. “The dedication and enthusiasm shown by Annika, Caleb, and Puja is exemplary, and their designs truly embody the spirit of our community.”

The winning designs will be showcased and celebrated across our various platforms to honor the talent and contribution of these remarkable individuals.