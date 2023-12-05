Pedestrian struck, killed in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE -- A pedestrian who was struck and killed Dec. 3 in Fox Lake has been identified as a resident of Virginia, authorities said.

At 1:53 a.m. Dec. 3, the Fox Lake Police Department and Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded to the area of Route 59 and Grand Avenue for a vehicle crash with injuries, according to a news release.

Emergency personnel arrived and found that a pedestrian had been struck in the roadway by a pickup truck. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Based on the severity of the incident, the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was requested to assist with the crash investigation. The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Troy Dowsett, 28, of Portsmouth, Virigina. On Dec. 4, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office that indicate Dowsett died from blunt force injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fox Lake Police Department and MCAT.