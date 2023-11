LINDENHURST – His name is Norm and he’s on display at the Lake Villa District Library through Nov. 28. Visitors can stop by anytime during regular library hours to see what he’s all about.

On loan from the Field Museum’s Harris Learning Connection, Norm is a full-size fiberglass reproduction of a T-rex’s skull and the main attraction for the library’s Dinovember initiative, a monthlong celebration of all-things dinosaur.

Visit www.lvdl.org for a complete list of programs and activities.