Young beagle mix brings happy energy

GRAYSLAKE – Lady says, “I may not be a puppy, but my eyes are still all puppy and so is my personality. My nose is often on the ground, sniffing and categorizing all the little scents.

“I am a very happy and sweet girl, always ready for a walk or just spending some time with people getting loved. Toys are fun and when I get all excited, you can hear me sing. The Canine Care staff is amazing, and I feel so loved here but best is having my own family.”

Lady, a beagle mix, is about a year and a half old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.