Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Gabe Sanders, Yorkville, basketball, junior

Name: Gabe Sanders

School: Yorkville, junior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Sanders scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Foxes past Sycamore in the championship game of the Strombom Tournament. Sanders also scored 10 points against Burlington Central and seven against Rochelle, both wins.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How did you keep it together after a crazy end of regulation against Sycamore to win in overtime?

Sanders: After regulation, Coach H [Yorkville coach John Holakovsky] reminded the team that we have to keep playing through adversity. During OT, we stayed focused and made sure to pick each other up and I just played my role.

What’s it mean to the team to win that tournament?

Sanders: It’s a great starting point for our team to build confidence, especially against tough teams.

What do you think you bring to the team?

Sanders: I lock in and play hard, with outside shooting but also being able to drive to the lane when I can. I play tight defense and try to force turnovers.

I know you also play baseball – how do you balance those commitments?

Sanders: It’s not easy. Every day I do some type of training, whether it’s baseball or basketball.

Do you have a favorite basketball player and/or team to watch?

Sanders: I don’t have a lot of spare time to watch sports, but I like Anthony Edwards [of the Minnesota Timberwolves].

It being the week after Thanksgiving – what’s a food for Thanksgiving that you can’t do without?

Sanders: My favorite food from Thanksgiving is mashed potatoes and gravy.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Sanders: One of my favorite movies is “A Quiet Place.”