Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Savannah Millard, Oswego, tennis, junior

Name: Savannah Millard

School: Oswego, junior

Sport: Tennis

Why she was selected: Millard placed fourth at the Class 2A West Aurora Sectional to quality for her third state tournament. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How is the mindset similar or different going into your third state tournament?

Millard: I would say my mindset is definitely more mature in the nervousness that state brings.

How has your season gone? Anything stand out?

Millard: Season has gone good and something that stands out was feeling closer as a team and bonding.

Coming out of a tough sectional, what do you take out of that experience?

Millard: Coming out of sectionals, take take out was not every day is going to be my best day but my worst day will show the type of player that I am.

How do you believe you have grown as a player this season?

Millard: I’ve grown as a player by making smarter choices on the court, and taking my time instead of rushing.

Do you have a professional tennis player that you like to watch?

Millard: I always like watching Serena Williams because I realize that hard work can bring you out of hard situations.

If you hadn’t pursued tennis what sport do you think you would have played?

Millard: I think I would play volleyball because of my height and my love for being on a team.

What’s the last book you read?

Millard: “Ugly Love.”