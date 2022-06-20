Girls Soccer: 2022 Record Newspapers All-Area soccer team

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area girls soccer team.
Sarah Epstein, Oswego, midfielder: Two-time all-conference selection and two-year team captain was named Oswego’s most valuable midfielder. “As a defender Sarah is one of the fastest fullbacks I have trained,” Oswego coach Gaspar Arias said. “Her speed and ability to defend makes it really tough for the opponents to create scoring chances.” Committed to Valporaiso.
Marsden Fisher, Yorkville, senior, midfielder/forward: All-conference and all-sectional pick tallied 18 goals and three assists this season for Foxes.
Anya Gulbrandsen, Oswego East, sophomore, midfielder: All-conference and all-sectional pick was team MVP offense for Wolves’ team that won second straight Southwest Prairie Conference championship and program’s first regional title. Gulbrandsen tallied 17 goals and 10 assists. Naperville Invite first team selection.
Riley Gumm, Oswego East, sophomore, midfielder: All-conference pick was dynamic duo with Gulbrandsen at midfielder for Wolves’ conference and regional champs. Gumm recorded 13 goals and had 18 assists.
Lainey Hallick, Oswego, defender: All-conference and honorable mention all-sectional pick was named Oswego’s most valuable defender.
“Lainey has been our leader in the back line for two years in a row,” Arias said. “Her ability to defend, read plays, and control the back line is remarkable.”
Anna Johnson, Oswego, junior, forward: All-conference and all-sectional pick, and Oswego’s most valuable forward and team MVP was one of the best forwards in the conference with 38 goals this season after scoring 32 last year.
“Anyone that has seen Anna play knows how dangerous she is,” Arias said. “Her skills and talent have helped us achieve our goals for the last two years. She continues to show her athleticism and abilities on the ball making her a very dangerous forward. She can single handedly create, pressure, assist and score.”
Mikayla Lambert, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: All-conference and all-sectional pick scored two goals in regional semifinal win and one goal in regional final win. Lambert, who will play collegiately at Flagler, tallied eight goals and six assists for the season. Committed to Flagler.
Maggie Leger, Oswego, goalkeeper: Oswego’s goalkeeper for two years posted nine shutouts in goal this season. Committed to Piedmond.
“She is a strong, resilient, great teammate and dedicated athlete,” Arias said. “Her leadership in the back and great communication skills have been key to the team’s success last season. Her dedication to goalie training is one of the best I have seen in a goalie, and it shows on the field.”
Sam McPhee, Oswego East, junior, goalkeeper: All-conference pick and all-sectional honorable mention for conference and regional champions. McPhee recorded 11 shutouts and 17 goals on the season.
Erika Smiley, Oswego East, junior, forward: Iowa recruit was all-conference and all-sectional pick for conference and regional champion Wolves. Smiley tallied 13 goals and six assists.
Abigail Triska, Oswego East, sophomore, defender: All-conference pick was Oswego East’s team MVP on defense. Honorable mention at Naperville Invite.
Honorable mention
Taylor English, Oswego East, senior, midfielder; Chloe Noon, Oswego East, senior, midfielder.