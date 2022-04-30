High school sports roundup for Friday, April 29: Oswego softball beats Lincoln-Way West

SOFTBALL
Oswego 7, Lincoln-Way West 6
Corrin Kennedy went 3 for 4 and Maya Alonzo had three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers.
Yorkville Christian 13, Horizon Science Academy 0
Grace Allgood struck out 13 in a one-hit shutout and went 3 for 3 with three runs scored at the plate. Felicity Allgood had a double, two triples, three runs scored and five RBI and Ali Gajewski was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego East 3, Oak Park-River Forest 1
Riley Gumm scored two goals and Erika Smiley added one goal for the Wolves.