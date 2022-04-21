High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 20: Oswego East’s Noah Dowler K’s 9, shuts out West Aurora

BASEBALL
Oswego East 3, West Aurora 0
Noah Dowler struck out nine over five shutout innings and also hit two doubles at the plate for the Wolves. Liam Mitchell went 3 for 3 with three stolen bases and Mike Polubinski had two hits.
SOFTBALL
Newark 6, Herscher 6
Kaitlyn Schofield slugged two home runs and scored four runs and struck out eight in 4.1 innings of relief for the Norsemen.
Yorkville 9, Minooka 8
The Foxes (13-3, 4-0) scored six runs in the third inning and held on to win the high-scoring affair at Minooka. Yorkville scored two runs in the top of the seventh, which proved critical as Minooka scored three in the bottom half.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ottawa 2, Plano 0
Ryenn Footei had seven saves in goal for Plano.
BOYS TRACK
Sterling 59, Rochelle 56, Sandwich 42 (Tuesday)
Dylan Young swept the hurdles and Dayton Beatty won the 1,600 for Sandwich.
GIRLS TRACK
Rochelle 66, Sterling 60, Sandwich 26 (Tuesday)
Claire Allen swept the throwing events and Joanna River won the 800 for Sandwich.
Newark (Tuesday)
Megan Williams won the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump and Kiara Wesseh the 100 and the high jump for Newark in a meet at Seneca.