Smart Ways to Use Summer Interns in Any Business

In the summer, many businesses hire temporary labor. They use it for a summer project, a technology trial, or something that could easily be managed by someone else, freeing up their time.

The smartest businesses don’t just use interns to fill a chair. They use them to tackle work that matters. Here are some ideas for using summer interns:

1. Use them as process detectives. Is your onboarding inconsistent, are files in three separate places and no one knows where they all are? An intern can document workflows, identify bottlenecks, provide fresh ideas, and help organize procedures. It’s not glamorous, but it’s high value and the intern can learn a lot about process, efficiencies, and operations.

2. Use them for customer experience reviews. When you work your business every day, it is hard to see the friction points. An intern has fresh eyes. Ask them to experience things as a customer would—is your website easy to navigate, is it easy to find your location, and more.

3. Use them for content mining. They can gather FAQs, interview staff, organize testimonials, and come up with blog ideas and short photos/videos, helping to market your business more consistently.

4. Summer interns are great for research projects that you keep putting aside. Have you been wanting to research your competitors, is there another company you should partner with and why, and are you missing a new audience you could be reaching? Interns can gather and organize info so leadership can make informed and smarter decisions.

5. Use them to help plan and work events. They can help develop checklists, follow up with sponsors, help communicate with guests, and post event follow-throughs.

Interns do need real assignments. Think beyond the coffee runner. Think about what your company needs help with—what can help you become more efficient, strengthen your visibility, and grow the business.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/