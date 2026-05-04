Fox Valley Credit Union Features Terrific Offers in May

As spring transitions into summer, many individuals and families begin reviewing their finances and planning for the months ahead. Fox Valley Credit Union is highlighting several valuable programs this May designed to help members save money, reduce debt, and move closer to their financial goals.

Mortgages continue to be a major focus, especially for those entering the housing market or looking to improve their current loan. Whether it is a first time home purchase, refinancing for a better rate, or exploring cash out equity options, Fox Valley Credit Union provides guidance and flexible solutions to support long-term financial stability.

For members managing multiple balances, debt consolidation loans offer a practical path forward. By combining higher interest debts into a single loan, members can simplify payments and potentially lower their overall interest costs. This approach can also help improve credit over time by creating a more manageable repayment structure.

Credit cards are another area where members can benefit from competitive rates. With options starting at 7.99 %, Fox Valley Credit Union offers a lower rate alternative to many traditional credit cards. This can make everyday spending or larger purchases more manageable while keeping interest costs under control.

Auto loan refinancing is also a popular option this season. Members can bring an existing vehicle loan to Fox Valley Credit Union and take advantage of improved rates and terms. Refinancing may help reduce monthly payments or shorten the length of the loan, depending on individual goals.

For those looking to grow their savings, the current Certificate of Deposit special offers a 12-month term at 3.75 %. This option provides a predictable and secure way to earn returns while keeping funds set aside for future needs.

With a variety of financial tools available, Fox Valley Credit Union continues to support members in making smart, confident financial decisions.

For more information, stop in today or contact:

Fox Valley Credit Union

575 N Broadway, Aurora, IL 60505

1 W Merchants Drive, Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: (630) 859-2276

www.foxvalleycu.com