Grainco FS - The GRAINCO FS Turf Facility in Ottawa is Open to the Public! (Provided)

As lawn care season begins, GRAINCO FS is inviting homeowners, landscapers, and local businesses to do something they may not realize they can do—walk right into the Ottawa turf facility and get professional-grade products and advice right on site.

Located at 4201 MBL Drive, the GRAINCO FS turf facility is more than a production and distribution hub. It’s a local stop for turf solutions, with everything you need for a better lawn, available for pickup with Certified Turf Specialists on siteand ready to help. The facility includes more than 50,000 square feet of production and warehouse space, allowing GRAINCO FS to keep products in stock and ready when customers need them most.

“A lot of people don’t realize they can stop in here,” said Mark Harmon, Turf Plant Manager. “We’re set up to help everyone—from homeowners to professionals—to get the right products and the right plan for their lawn.”

Customers visiting the facility can:

Purchase fertilizer and grass seed on site, along with other turf care products

Get recommendations from Certified Turf Specialists

Choose from bagged or bulk options, depending on project size

Build a simple, effective lawn plan

A key offering is GRAINCO FS’s 4-Step Fertility Program, a season-long approach designed to deliver quicker, thicker, greener lawns with applications timed throughout the year.

Paired with Midwest-adapted grass seed blends, the program gives customers a complete, locally supported solution.

From residential lawns to school grounds and commercial properties, GRAINCO FS is positioning its Ottawa location as a go-to turf resource for the community.

Visit GRAINCO FS Turf, located at 4201 MBL Drive in Ottawa, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Mention the code GROWGREEN to receive the Early Season Discount on 4-step products!

For more information, please contact:

GRAINCO FS Turf

4201 MBL Drive

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (815) 431-0461

graincofs.com