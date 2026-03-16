Verlo Owner’s Parents Switch From Sleep Number to a New Verlo Mattress

Jeff H.’s parents, Jim and Carol, grew up in Aurora in the ‘50s and still live in the same house where they raised six children. Several years ago, after the last child finally moved out, they decided to invest in a new mattress and hopefully catch up on sleep.The problem was what to choose.

Jim needs a very soft mattress and Carol likes a firm plush mattress.They sleep on a Queen and didn’t want to move to a split King. The only option at that time was to buy a Sleep Number bed that allowed them to adjust the firmness of the mattress on both sides.

After Jeff opened his Verlo Mattress Factory, Jim asked if Jeff could build him a Queen bed with split comfort. He told him, “Of course we can, and without the need for expensive electronics!”

Jim and Carol stopped by theSt. Charles store and Jeff fitted them for personalized comfort, like he does with all his customers.Carol preferred the feel of Verlo’s V7 Plush. Jim liked the soft V7 Eurotop feel. So Jeff built one side in the softer Eurotop and the other in the Plush. He then delivered the mattress.

Carol was comfortable from the start and Jim raved about how much cooler he was sleeping. He said that he hasn’t been able to sleep under the covers ever since they got their Sleep Number.Jeff explained that air mattresses have an air bladder under the foams.Your body heat gets absorbed into the foams and then gets trapped by the air bladder. With a Verlo mattress, body heat naturally ventilates from the foams through the open innerspring system where the heat is released. Jim was thrilled as he got the comfort he needed plus a cooler night’s sleep.

Ready for a new, locally crafted Verlo mattress like Jim and Carol?Stop in to one of Verlo’s showrooms today, or contact:

Verlo Mattress Factory

2682 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL

Ph: (630) 474-2337 &

98 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville, IL

Ph: (630) 360-9998