Why Your “Covid Mattress” May Be Due for an Upgrade

Many people upgraded their mattresses during the Covid years. With more time spent at home and stimulus checks boosting spending power, mattress demand surged—however, manufacturers were facing serious supply chain disruptions. Foam shortages, delayed shipments, and rising material costs forced many companies to make quick substitutions just to keep products moving out the door. While those mattresses served an immediate need, many homeowners are discovering that their “Covid mattress” is wearing out faster than expected.

To meet demand, some manufacturers replaced key components with lower quality alternatives. Foam densities were reduced, support systems were altered, and durability often took a back seat to speed. These changes were not always visible at the time of purchase, but years later they are showing up as sagging, loss of support, and uneven sleep surfaces.

One of the challenges with most mattresses is that you never really know what is inside. They are sealed shut, leaving customers to trust that the materials will last. That is where Verlo MattressFactory of St. Charles/Yorkville stands apart. Verlo mattresses feature zipper covers that allow you to see exactly what is inside. This transparency gives customers confidence in the quality of materials and makes it easier for Verlo to make adjustments if comfort needs change over time.

Because Verlo builds mattresses locally, there is an opportunity that many people do not realize exists. If you purchased a non-Verlo mattress during Covid and it is already failing, it may be possible for Verlo to repair it rather than replacing it outright. This affordable and sustainable option helps when the core issue is worn or inadequate internal components.

If your Covid mattress is sagging, no longer supportive, or simply not delivering restful sleep, it may not be your imagination. Now is a good time to reassess what you are sleeping on and explore options with a Verlo Comfort Coach that offer transparency, durability, and long-term comfort.

