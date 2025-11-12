Mattress Accessibility: Ensure You Can Get In and Out of Bed Safely

As we age, comfort and support matter more than ever—but so does accessibility. A mattress might feel great when lying down, but getting in and out of bed safely is just as important, especially for seniors with mobility challenges. At Verlo Mattress, we understand that one size does not fit all, which is why we offer custom solutions designed with your safety and comfort in mind.

Mattress height is one of the most overlooked—but most crucial—factors. If your knees make it difficult to bend or push off, a bed that’s too low can be a daily struggle. When seated at the edge of the mattress, your feet should rest flat on the floor and your knees should be at a 90-degree angle. Verlo offers box foundations in 2″, 5″, 7″, and 9″ heights, allowing us to customize the total bed height to your exact needs.

For couples with different accessibility needs, technology can help. The vAscend base from Verlo allows the bed to be raised or lowered up to 12”, so each person can get in and out of bed safely without compromising on individual comfort.

Edge support is another important safety feature. Most modern mattresses use individually wrapped coils, which tend to sink when pressure is applied to one small area—like when you’re sitting at the edge. Some brands encase the innerspring with foam to support the edge, but foam can wear out or come loose. Verlo offers an alternative: a steel wire-tied spring system with thick-gauge steel edges and optional additional reinforcements, built to provide stable support that lasts.

For those using walkers or wheelchairs, consider a base with an integrated accessibility arm. These arms connect directly to the bed’s steel frame, offering sturdy support where it’s needed most.

At Verlo, we build not just mattresses, but better sleep solutions tailored to your life stage and physical needs. Let us help you rest easy and rise safely.

Verlo Mattress - St. Charles

2682 E. Main St.

St. Charles, IL

Ph: (630) 474-2337

verlo.com/st-charles-il