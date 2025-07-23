Why Join Fox Valley Credit Union? The Benefits of Membership

When it comes to managing your money, where you bank matters. Choosing a credit union like Fox Valley Credit Union (FVCU) offers more than just a place to save or get a loan—it provides a real partnership focused on your financial well-being.

Unlike traditional banks, credit unions are not-for-profit and member-owned. That means earnings go back to members in the form of better rates, lower fees, and personalized service. You’re not just a customer—you’re a part-owner with a voice in how the credit union operates.

At Fox Valley Credit Union, those benefits go even further. One of the standout perks is their Member Loyalty Discount. Members can qualify for interest rate reductions on loans—up to 1.00% off—by using multiple services, such as a checking account with direct deposit, a mortgage or auto loan, or by keeping a strong savings balance.

FVCU also offers free checking accounts with no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements. Accounts with just a $100 average monthly balance even earn dividends—something you won’t find at many banks.

Looking to grow your savings? Fox Valley offers a variety of high-yield savings options and IRAs, perfect for retirement planning or general saving goals. They even run special promotions with competitive certificate (CD) rates that help you earn more on your money.

Tech-savvy members will appreciate FVCU’s online and mobile banking tools, including account access, e-statements, mobile check deposits, and more. It’s banking made easy and accessible.

And when it comes to loans, FVCU has you covered with affordable protection plans, including credit life and disability insurance, GAP coverage for auto loans, and mechanical breakdown protection to help avoid costly repairs.

Simply put, becoming a member of Fox Valley Credit Union means more value, more support, and more control over your financial future—all from a local institution that puts members first.

For membership information, please contact:

Fox Valley Credit Union

575 N Broadway, Aurora, IL 60505 &

1 W Merchants Drive, Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: (630) 859-2276

www.foxvalleycu.com