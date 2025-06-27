Fox Valley Credit Union: Local Banking That Works for You

Since 1937, Fox Valley Credit Union has been a steady financial partner for individuals and families in Aurora and its surrounding communities. What started as a credit union for railroad workers has grown into a non-profit, full-service financial institution focused on supporting its members—not shareholders.

Fox Valley Credit Union offers a wide variety of personal banking services. Members can open savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Retirement savings options like IRAs are available, along with specialty savings like Christmas Club accounts. For those looking to borrow, the credit union provides affordable auto loans, mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and even credit-builder loans to help improve credit scores.

In addition to traditional banking, Fox Valley Credit Union makes it easy to manage your money with digital tools like online banking, a mobile app, bill pay, remote deposit, and Zelle transfers. They also offer extras like loan protection, GAP insurance, financial counseling, and educational resources.

As a small, member-owned credit union, Fox Valley stands apart from big banks by offering more personalized service. Members are more than account numbers—they’re neighbors. Staff know the customers by name, and decisions are made locally with the community’s best interests in mind. This leads to lower fees, better loan rates, and a more flexible, human approach to financial service.

Fox Valley Credit Union continues to invest in the communities it serves, supporting local events and helping people reach their goals. Its Mission: Fox Valley Credit Union is a member-owned, non-profit, cooperative financial institution dedicated to providing accessible and affordable financial services to the community.

Whether you’re a first-time saver, planning for retirement, or looking for a smarter loan, Fox Valley Credit Union combines modern banking with personal care. That’s the benefit of banking small—and banking local.

For more information, please contact:

Fox Valley Credit Union

575 N Broadway, Aurora, IL 60505 &

1 W Merchants Drive, Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: (630) 859-2276

www.foxvalleycu.com