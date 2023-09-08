Down the Garden Path: Garlic planting made simple

Fall is around the corner, and for many gardeners that means bulb-planting time. In addition to the usual daffodils, crocuses and tulips, why not plant some garlic? It’s simple to do and one clove will turn into a head (bulb) of garlic the following summer.

Selecting the right variety

You will want to choose garlic varieties that can grow well in our northern Illinois gardens. Unfortunately, that usually doesn’t include grocery store garlic. You can find garlic varieties for our climate at local garden centers, farmers markets or seed companies. You will be surprised by how different these varieties taste compared with store-bought garlic.

There are two types of garlic to choose from: hardneck and softneck. Hardneck varieties are easier to peel, produce a flowering stalk called a scape and are more winter hardy than softneck varieties, but they do not store as long. I’ve had success with hardneck varieties Music and German Extra Hardy, and the cold hardy softneck varieties Inchelium Red and Transylvanian.

Planting for success

Planting garlic is a lot like planting spring-flowering bulbs. Plan to plant your garlic four to six weeks before the ground freezes. You want to give the garlic time to grow some roots, but not too much time that they will sprout green shoots. In northern Illinois, if you plant in October, you will cover that range.

Choose a well-drained site that gets at least six to eight hours of sun. Garlic is a heavy nitrogen user, so be sure you have a lot of organic matter, such as compost, in the soil before you plant.

Make holes in the ground about 2 to 3 inches deep, about twice the height of a clove, and place them about 6 to 8 inches apart. Separate large, spot-free cloves from the head just before planting. Plant unpeeled cloves so the pointy end is up. After planting, water in and cover the area with straw for protection from the cold and from curious critters. Now you can relax for a few months.

In the spring, when you see the first green shoots, pull back the straw from the plants, but leave it on the ground around the garlic as mulch. This helps keep soil moisture more even and reduces weeds.

In June, if you planted hardnecks, they will send up the scape. Removing scapes will redirect the plants’ energy so they will produce larger heads. Scapes often are sold at farmers markets and can be used to make pesto or used in salads or stir-fries.

Harvest time

In late June or July, stop watering when the lower leaves of the plants start to turn brown. When about half of the leaves are brown, it’s harvest time. Gently loosen the soil around the heads and lift out the whole plants. Brush the soil off the heads, but don’t wash them!

Garlic will store longer if you dry (cure) them by putting them out of direct sun where air can circulate for four weeks. After curing, cut the tops to about 1 inch, trim the roots and store in a cool, dry place such as a basement. Don’t forget to set aside some heads for planting in the fall. It really is that simple.

For information, check out the University of Illinois Extension’s Good Growing blog. Also, check out the University of Illinois Extension Horticulture YouTube Channel for videos on bulbs and other horticulture topics.

• Sue Styer is a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener. Have a question for the Master Gardeners? Residents can contact the Kendall County Master Gardener volunteers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by calling 630-553-5823, stopping in at 7775B Route 47, Yorkville, or emailing uiemg-kendall@illinois.edu. For helpful hints on what to include in your email, visit go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk.