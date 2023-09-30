Letter: Will put Oswego on the world map

To the Editor:

I have an idea that will put Oswego on the world map, that will make us the place to go. We should build a stadium that will hold tens of thousands of people; a stadium with world-class communication so we can reach the entire planet when we hold the World Championships of Paint Drying. Think of it, thousands of people flooding in and spending their money here so they can cheer for their favorite color while it endures the stress of wind, rain and sun. Why, it positively boggles.

Charles Christensen

Oswego