Letter: Helpless to address climate change

To the Editor:

We are helpless to address climate change seriousness as long as we are getting the resistance from the wealth of the nay sayers or ignorance of the public.

Prominently the fuel energy businesses have a strong hold on the Republican Party through their political donations to stalling any significant progress. Donations have even spread to education institutions to misleading the seriousness of what climate change is doing.

A 2021 study concluded that over 99% of scientific papers agree on the human cause study world climate and are totally in support that we take immediate actions to reduce the contamination if we are to turn around this trend. Only foolishness fails to see the signs that the world weather has been getting more violent.

The idea that humanity can continue polluting the environment without damaging it is just insane.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich