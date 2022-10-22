Letter: Destructive labor organizations

To the Editor:

The Waubonsee faculty union’s confrontational sign-carrying during official functions on school property is most definitely trespass and should have involved arrest. Any form of sit-in is occupation, not just disabling property. (Kendall County Record, Sept. 15, p.13).

How much should faculty be paid – proportional to the student disruption and management distress caused? These groups are hostages to be ransomed by property owners in the district. A free market determines wages for those worth more than the minimum wage. What to pay union members?

I have no idea who is my JJC trustee – I just pay his several hundred dollars automatically. He figures on re-election if the union’s increases are buried in our several thousand property bill. And he may be supported by the unions. Result: community colleges are not inexpensive for residents to attend.

Where are administration calls for volunteers to cross picket lines so students can continue in-person classes? Police should escort students across lines. Remote is an alternative or aid to in-person. A reasonable compromise on wage demands requires teachers missing paychecks – nothing else. At least transfer kids to other junior colleges for as long as is required. It will take 3-4 months every few years – get used to it. Ditto our high school, grade school, public service unions, etc.

Of course, it might occur to voters to ban unions and repeal minimum wage, etc. laws so we have a free labor market not over-paying destructive labor organizations.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon