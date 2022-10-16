Letter: Congress needs to work together

To the Editor:

America would love Congress to work together and do its job instead of constantly acting like two different countries fighting with each other. Common sense would help. American policies should be number one on the list. Not Taliban or autocratic policies. Making it harder to vote and taking away freedoms should wake everyone up. Please vote.

The heroes, including my father-in-law and nephew, didn’t fight wars to take books out of schools, take our choices away or to have the president steal democracy and votes that many brave heroes fought and died for.

Never in my lifetime did I think the Republican Party would support Putin more than our own leader. Fox News has helped feed Putin, Trump and the rest of the autocrats of the world with their brainwashing of conspiracy theories and lies. Taking away health care like abortion is Taliban policy. Men need to stay out of the room when it comes to abortion issues. The women can decide for themselves. If my daughter got raped, I would never make her carry or raise that child. Her choice, her body, her life. Sound familiar?

America must stop the radical right from taking away the freedoms so many heroes fought and died for. Our children should grow up with the choices we had growing up, and opinions should always matter.

Congress needs to work together, love each other and solve problems. Quit the blame game, Congress. The world is at war and the world has been through a pandemic. Not just the American president, the whole world. Now get to work earning that approximately $172,000 a year you’re not worth.

Randy Moore

Oswego