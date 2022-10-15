Letter: Vote yes

To the Editor:

Respected voters, I am once again urging you to vote in favor of the upcoming referendum for the Oswego Fire Protection District. Back in June, I wrote a letter to the editor and detailed numerous reasons the referendum is needed. We have outlined numerous reasons for the referendum, and these can be located at https://www.friendsofoswegofire.com/ .

I would encourage all of you to vote YES for upcoming referendum for the sake of our community.

Bob Tripp

Oswego Fire Protection District

Board of Trustees

Oswego