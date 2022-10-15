October 15, 2022
Kendall County Opinion
Kendall County OpinionColumns | Kendall County NowLocal Editorials | Kendall County Now
Kendall County Opinion

Letter: Vote yes

keyboard

To the Editor:

Respected voters, I am once again urging you to vote in favor of the upcoming referendum for the Oswego Fire Protection District. Back in June, I wrote a letter to the editor and detailed numerous reasons the referendum is needed. We have outlined numerous reasons for the referendum, and these can be located at https://www.friendsofoswegofire.com/.

I would encourage all of you to vote YES for upcoming referendum for the sake of our community.

Bob Tripp

Oswego Fire Protection District

Board of Trustees

Oswego

Letters to the Editor