Letter: Yorktoberfest a massive success

To the Editor:

The Kiwanis Club of Yorkville would like to thank the Yorkville Community for supporting Yorktoberfest 2022. The event was the most successful fundraising event Kiwanis Club of Yorkville has held, all thanks to the Yorkville Community.

We would also like to thank our volunteers and sponsors:

Midland States Bank, Commercial Affiliated Real Estate, The Burnt Barrel, Grace Coffee, Lakeview Grille, The Jim Ratos family, Kluber Inc., Flatso’s Tires, The Golf Cart Store, WSPY-FM, Waubonsee Community College, Grundy Kendall Regional Office of Education, The Kelly Michelson Team, Pesola Media Group, The Williams Group, First Insurance Group, Dwight Baird for Sheriff, Earthmover Credit Union, Yorkville Youth Baseball & Softball, Your Performing Arts Center, Heartland Bank, Summers Plumbing, Yorkville Autobody, South Bank BBQ, Harmony Aesthetics, Wela Financial, Sweet Temptations, Raging Waves, Just In Time Plumbing, Stephen Alan Salon, Tim Evans, Shay Remus, Scott Sleezer and the entire Parks and Rec Department of Yorkville, John Purcell Mayor of Yorkville and The United City of Yorkville.

And finally, thank you to our volunteers that worked tirelessly throughout the weekend to make this event the best ever.

Thank you.

Jason Pesola

Kiwanis Club President

Yorkville