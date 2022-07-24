Letter: No such thing as a ‘modern time’

To the Editor:

A Paris newspaper once quoted an author in saying, “One of the artifices of Satan is, to induce men to believe that he does not exist.” That satanic secret is now out thanks to the internet, but Satan doesn’t stop there. Satan has now infected our clergy and a host of new “churches” who profess peace, love, tolerance and professing to be wiser than all previous “wiser generations.” “That was then and now is now,” a new age professes adding that we now live in “modern times” and that “the times have changed” as we now take pride in our sins and proclaim our “new found freedoms.”

The fact of the matter is that there is no such thing as a “modern time.” Modern time is nothing more than another illusion by the prince of darkness himself. In Malachi 3:6, the Bible reads, “For I the Lord do not change; therefore you, O children of Jacob, are not consumed.” And Hebrews 13:8, reads, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever ... be not carried away by divert teachings.”

Take a moment and think for yourselves. The Mesopotamians, the Romans, the Greeks, the Aztecs, the Mayans, the Egyptians, The Ming Dynasty, the Old World French, English, Spanish empires along with the Ottoman Empire and the Empire of Japan are just a few of history’s greatest cultures and civilizations that professed to live in “modern times” with each professing to be wiser than the previous society and in each case either now self-marginalized or humbled to their current status and in many other cases, exist no more except as history pages.

New-aged priests and new-age religions to scatter God’s children are nothing new or revolutionary. Jeremiah 23:1 reads, “Woe to the shepherds who are destroying and scattering the sheep of my pasture!” declares the Lord. Be careful and weary then of new-age teachings tailored to your feelings. The Bible may hurt you with the truth but, unlike the devil, it will never mislead you by comforting your feelings with a lie.

Jesus Alaniz

Yorkville