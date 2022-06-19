Letter: Poppy Awareness Days thanks

To the Editor:

Thank you from the Yorkville American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 489, to our wonderful community for their contributions to the success of the Poppy Awareness Days in Yorkville on May 9-15, 2022.

A big thank you to Mike & Denise’s, Jewel-Osco, Walgreens and Grace Food and Spirits for allowing us to distribute poppies in remembrance of our veterans, in exchange for donations, outside of their businesses. We appreciate the cooperation from our fine local establishments. A thank you also to the Yorkville Junior Women’s Club for allowing us a space at their Spring Craft Fair, and the generosity of the individuals from 100+ Women Who Care for their contributions.

We also express our sincere appreciation to the businesses that allowed us to place donation cans in their businesses: Ace Hardware, Anytime Fitness, Bella Tressa Hair Salon, Brenart Eye Clinic, Casey’s, First National Bank of Omaha, City Hall, Cornish Chiropractic; Culvers; Grace; Hampton Inn; Heartland School; Holiday Inn Express; Kennedy Pointe; Legion Bar; the Yorkville Moose Lodge, Old Second Main Bank & Drive-up, Rosati’s Pizza, Silver Dollars, Silver Fox;, SMOKEY’S, Southbank Original BBQ, Sunfields, Ups Store and Yorkville Liquors.

Thank you to the Kendall County Record, WSPY Radio and Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce for helping us raise awareness in the community. A big thanks to Yorkville Legion, SAL, Riders and Legion Auxiliary members and their family members, as well as community volunteers for manning the stations outside the businesses distributing the poppies and collecting donations.

The American Legion Auxiliary distributes poppies as part of our longstanding mission to honor the fallen and support veterans. Wear your poppy as a sign of support for those who willingly served our nation and protected our freedom. The Flanders Field poppy has become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain.

Thank you to a very generous and supportive community. All poppy fundraising proceeds go to the rehabilitation of our veterans and their families.

Joanne Leibold

Yorkville Poppy Days Chairman 2022

Yorkville