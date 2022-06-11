Letter: Be aware of the rest of the story

To the Editor:

First thing I want to make clear is I’m not anti-fireman, I’m anti-waste.

I have been following the Oswego Fire District request for additional funding from the taxpayers. I also have been researching their use of taxpayers’ funds in the last few years. In my and others’ findings, there is questionable usage of the monies they have received. Also, there are some accounting procedures that show various differences in their year-end balances of one year to the balances at the beginning of the next year, ranging upwards to $100,000.

While their request for more money for safety could very well be justified, frivolous spending of taxpayers’ money cannot. With the upcoming tax referendum request quickly approaching, all voters need to do their due diligence and make sure the trustees of the fire district are properly representing the taxpayers [who fund the department through our taxes] before casting their vote. As the late Paul Harvey said many times, be aware of the rest of the story.

J. Scott Pugsley

Montgomery