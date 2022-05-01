Letter: Another water source

To the Editor:

Ninety-four million dollars for a new source of drinking water for Yorkville, which will increase future costs to $101 a month by 2030, up from $47 a month today. (Kendall County Record, March 31, 2022, p.3).

Water treatment plants on rivers provide drinking water to millions whose sewage is treated and discharged into the same river, flowing downstream to the next city treatment plant for drinking water. But the Fox River is not suitable?

In theory, water can be recycled without flowing downriver a few miles. “Blowdown,” a limited discharge to prevent buildup of dissolved solids, say 10%, and losses such as leaks and lawn watering require “makeup” – say 15%, from the Fox and/or aquifers. Surely either could suffice and permit aquifer recharge. What are the numbers, or are only aldermen to judge?

It is possible three communities will outgrow the capabilities of the Fox/aquifer despite reducing the draw by 85%. What odds? Illinois is losing population. 1950s Chicago: 3.3 million, today 2.7 and falling. Industry not welcome. Look at cities downstate – Chatsworth, Fairbury.

Maybe $600 a year more for water is affordable and will help the Montgomery and Oswego residents obtain water with better “credentials,” unnecessary though they may be. And let’s hope the usual cost overruns remain under 50%.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon