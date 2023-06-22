Oswego police reports / June 16-22, 2023

Information in the June 16 to 22, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated assault

Rudolph C. Plumley, 28, of the 3700 block of Minkler Road, Yorkville, was charged at 10:39 p.m. June 15 with aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened a juvenile with a knife.

Theft

Police are investigating the theft of a U-Haul van from 6501 Route 34. The theft was reported June 16.

Perfume valued at $702 was reported taken June 16 from the Kohl’s store at 2500 Route 34.

A wallet was reported taken from a shopping cart at 6:24 p.m. June 19 at Meijer, 2700 Route 34, Oswego. The victim’s credit cards were used at several businesses.

Battery

Ryan M. Barrows, 35, of the 400 block of Windsor Drive, Oswego, was charged with domestic battery at 6:30 a.m. June 17.

The Oswego Police Department is investigating a report of a battery involving two juveniles that occurred at 8:06 p.m. June 17 at PrairieFest, 91 Plank Drive, Oswego.

Burglary to vehicle

An undetermined amount of cash was reported taken from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of North Fox Chase Drive at 3:50 a.m. June 19.