Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / June 16-22, 2023

Information in the June 16 to 22, 2023, Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in the Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Identity theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of identity theft at 2:36 p.m. June 14 in the 2600 block of Plainfield Road in Oswego Township. The incident is under investigation.

Man arrested on warrant

Darwin Triplett, 47, of the 700 block of Christopher Street in Plano, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:20 p.m. June 14 on a warrant from Kane County for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Triplett was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 7:28 a.m. June 15 in the 14000 block of Line Road in Seward Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Hit and run reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Route 71 near Millbrook Road in Fox Township at 4:34 p.m. June 15 for a report of someone leaving the scene of a property damage crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Protection order violation

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3300 block of Wooley Road in Oswego at 6:55 p.m. June 15 for a report of a violation of an order of protection. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Fernwood Road in Oswego Township at 7:25 p.m. June 15 for a report of criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Intimidation reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:17 p.m. June 16 to the 2200 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for a report of intimidation. The incident is under investigation.

Juvenile charged with no valid DL

A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with no valid driver’s license at 7:21 p.m. June 16 after a traffic stop for speeding at Springdale and Tealwood roads in Oswego Township and released with a notice to appear.

Excessive speeding charged

Cameron Battiste, 18, of the 700 block of Keller Street in Plano, was charged with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit at 9:33 p.m. June 16 on Route 34 near Eldamain Road in Little Rock Township. Sheriff’s deputies said Battiste was driving 83 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was released with a notice to appear.

Woman charged with battery

Malaika Bryant, 26, of the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township, was charged with battery at 9:40 a.m. on June 17 at her residence. She was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Woman arrested on warrant

Tasha L. Monroe, 32, of the 300 block of Country Road in Bristol Township, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:17 a.m. June 17 on a Will County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Monroe was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Leaving scene of accident

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:53 p.m. June 18 to the 300 block of South East Street in Big Grove Township for a report of someone leaving the scene of an accident. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 4:53 p.m. June 18 in the 3000 block of Route 47 in Bristol Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Hit and run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:41 p.m. June 18 to the 0-99 block of Stratford Road in Boulder Hill for a report of a traffic crash. Upon arrival, one of the vehicles already had fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Obstructing a peace officer

A traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies at 11:26 p.m. June 18 near the intersection of Route 34 and McHugh Road in Yorkville, resulted in numerous charges.

Herman Robinson, 28, of the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive in Yorkville, was charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Letronza Bennett, 45, of the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive in Yorkville, was charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

The driver of the vehicle, Dimetria May, 23, of the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive in Yorkville, was charged with possession of cannabis.

Kimberly Gariffo, 30, of the the 9300 block of Route 34 in Yorkville, was charged with possession of cannabis.

May and Gariffo were released on-scene with notices to appear, while Bennett and Robinson were transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:30 a.m. June 19 to the 700 block of Pueblo Road in Oswego Township for a report of domestic battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Crash with injuries

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Newark and Hollenback roads in Big Grove Township at 7:46 a.m. June 19 for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. A 21-year-old Naperville man was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:39 a.m. June 19 to the 100 block of Dolores Street in Oswego Township for a report of criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report at 5:42 p.m. on June 19 in the 0-99 block of Shore Court in Oswego Township for a report of identity theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:06 a.m. June 19 to the 100 block of Laurie Lane for a report of criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic stop nets charge

Marco Morales, 39, of the 0-10 Block of Greenfield Road in Montgomery, was charged with driving on a revoked license at 9:59 p.m. June 19 after a traffic stop near Greenfield Road and Circle Drive East. Morales was issued a citation and released with a notice to appear.