Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Jan. 13, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court

Minor injuries in NaAuSay Township crash

A 25-year-old Chicago man was injured in a single vehicle crash at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 7000 block of Grove Road in NaAuSay Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Roth Road hit-and-run investigated

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 2500 block of Roth Road in Oswego Township.

Burglary to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 7 in the zero to 99 block of Old Post Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rashawn C. Lyles, 42, of the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass, Boulder Hill, at 8:52 a.m. Jan. 7 at his residence on a Kendall County no-bond warrant on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Police said Lyles was transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Burglary to vehicle in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at 9:07 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Yorkville man injured, cited with DUI in crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Terry L. Wingrove, 66, of the 7000 block of Route 71, Yorkville, while responding to a traffic crash at 9:35 p.m. Jan. 7 on Route 31 near Caterpillar Drive in Oswego Township. Police said Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported Wingrove to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. Wingrove was charged with driving under the influence and released on a personal recognizance bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sex assault reported

Sheriffs deputies took a report at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 of a criminal sexual assault deputies were told occurred in 2018 in the zero to 99 block of Afton Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an ID theft at 4:42 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 2100 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they were notified of at 9:25 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 7300 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township.

Route 47 hit-and-run reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 11:23 p.m. Jan. 6 on Route 47 at Helmar Road in Kendall Township.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment via electronic communications at 11:29 a.m. Jan. 5 in the zero to 99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an ID theft report at 1:44 p.m. Jan. 5 in the zero to 99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that they were notified of at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 5 at a residence in the 7200 block of Galena Road.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 11:35 a.m. Jan. 8 in the zero to 50 block of William Lane in Little Rock Township.

Leaving crash scene

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a motorist leaving the scene of a crash at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 9 on County Line Road south of Route 126 in NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an ID theft at 9:59 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 200 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 8:23 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 6000 block of North Woods Court in Fox Township.

Traffic stop nets warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dacota R. Montana, 21, of the 100 block of Sherman Avenue, Montgomery, after stopping his vehicle for a traffic violation at 10:13 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 1600 block of Route 25. Police said Montana was cited for driving without a valid license and and was found to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on retail theft charges, and separate Kane and DuPage county warrants on charges of driving without a valid license. Montana was transported to the County Jail pending a bond hearing.

Battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an aggravated battery that occurred at 2:05 a.m. Jan. 5 in the area of Route 47 and Caton Farm Road in Kendall Township.