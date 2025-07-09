Yorkville District 115 hires new director of security

The Yorkville School District 115 announced the hire of a new director of security. (Kevin Solari)

This upcoming school year, a new director of security is overseeing the safety of students and staff across Yorkville School District 115.

The district announced the hiring of Waldemar Alvarez as the director of security.

Alvarez previously served 25 years in law enforcement and federal service. His service in federal agencies centered on investigations, security management, and the development of high-performing operational teams, according to a district release.

“Alvarez brings invaluable expertise in coordinating security efforts across agencies, having successfully collaborated with both federal and local law enforcement partners to implement multi-layered safety strategies,” the district said in the release. “His proven leadership and strong background in safety will enhance the district’s efforts to provide a secure learning environment for all students and staff.”

Alvarez is starting with District 115 at the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year.

“(Alvarez’s) leadership will help us advance our mission of delivering an exceptional educational experience while ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in our district,” Superintendent Matt Zediker said in the release.

The first day of school for the 2025-2026 school year is Aug. 13.