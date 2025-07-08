After overnight burglary at Plano pancake house

After an overnight burglary at the Exquisite Skillet Pancake House in Plano, the police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.
The Plano Police Department responded at 5:34 a.m. July 6 at 1180 W. Route 34, Plano in Kendall County.
The offender forced entry into the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register, according to a news release from the Plano Police Department.
The case remains under investigation.
The police are asking anyone with any relevant information to call the Plano Police Department at 630- 552-3122.