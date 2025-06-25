The Bike Rack Oswego announces it will close its doors in July

Hal Honeyman and his family’s business, St. Charles-based The Bike Rack, recently acquired Oswego Cyclery, which had been in business since 2004. (Sandy Bressner)

Citing a lack of staff, The Bike Rack Oswego has announced it will close its doors July 15.

“Since opening two years ago, we have faced challenges in finding enough staff to operate this location,” the owners of The Bike Rack Oswego said in a Facebook post. “We have made the difficult decision to close our Oswego location as of July 15. We have appreciated your support and friendship and our commitment to providing you with the best service continues at our St. Charles location. Thank you for your loyalty.”

St. Charles-based The Bike Rack, owned by the Honeyman family, recently acquired Oswego Cyclery, which had been in business since 2004. (Sandy Bressner)

The Honeyman family, who own the St. Charles-based The Bike Rack, in 2023 bought Oswego Cyclery, located at 57 Main St. in downtown Oswego, from owner Art Black.

Hal Honeyman owns The Bike Rack with his mother, Nancy, his wife, Julie, their son, Dane, his sister, Tammy Simmons, and his brother, Lance.

In talking about why the family decided to purchase the store, Hal Honeyman had said he liked the small-town feel of Oswego’s downtown.

“It kind of reminded me of St. Charles a few years back,” he said after opening The Bike Rack Oswego. “It’s just a very close-knit community that kind of aligns with our values. We felt we would be a good fit.”

The Bike Rack also sells adaptive bikes that are modified to fit the needs of an individual rider. Honeyman founded the nonprofit organization Project Mobility.

The group’s mission is to provide children, adults and wounded soldiers with disabilities with adaptive bikes. His interest in adaptive cycling was spurred by his son, Jacob, who was born with cerebral palsy.