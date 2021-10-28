Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Oct. 28, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been guilty in court.

License, cannabis charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael A. Cokinis, 45, of Warrenville at 12:12 a.m. Oct. 26 after they stopped the vehicle he was driving at Eldamain and Schaefer roads in Little Rock Township. Police said Cokinis was charged with driving while license suspended and possession of cannabis in an unapproved container in a motor vehicle.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of damage to property at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 11:05 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 6000 block of Red Gate Lane in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Take theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 11:34 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 9000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 9:47 p.m. Oct. 21 in the zero to 99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill.

Driver cited for leaving crash scene

Sheriff’s deputies cited Brenda Y. Romo-Rivas, 35, of the 2400 block of Georgetown Circle, Aurora, at 8:20 p.m. Oct. 21 for leaving the scene of a property damage crash the previous day. Police said Romo-Rivas was released on a recognizance bond pending a court appearance.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 700 block of Jones Road in Seward Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Boulder Hill hit-and-run reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 4:28 p.m. Oct. 20 in the zero to 99 block of Bereman Road in Boulder Hill.

Motorist ticketed after crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 20 in the area of Ridge Road and Route 52. The sheriff’s office said one of the drivers involved in the crash, Juan Santiz-Gomez, 28, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Joliet, was found to be driving on a suspended license. Police said they ticketed Santiz-Gomez, and he was released on his own recognizance.

Theft investigation underway

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft at 7:54 a.m. Oct. 19 in the area of Walker Road near Arbiter Road in Na-Au-Say Township. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Burglary report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a residential burglary at 6:29 p.m Oct. 19 in the 14000 block of River Road in Little Rock Township.