Kendall County Fourth of July fireworks and festivities

Fireworks light up the night sky as community members watch the fireworks display at Prairie Point Community Park in Oswego on Thursday July 4, 2024. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

As Independence Day approaches, towns across the region are gearing up for fireworks displays and community celebrations.

From food trucks and live music to family-friendly festivities, here is a roundup of places to enjoy the Fourth of July across Kendall County:

Independence Day Fireworks: Oswego’s fireworks display will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department will limit parking and travel routes before and immediately after the annual celebration. The display will last approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Fun Fest Fireworks: The city of Plano will display a fireworks show at dusk on Sunday, July 6, at Plano High School. Gates to the event will open at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks follow the Fun Fest Parade, which will leave from Lathrop Park at 1 p.m.

Freedom Days Fireworks: The Sandwich Park District will present its annual fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, July 5, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. Bring your blankets and chairs to save your spot for a night of family fun for all ages. Festivities include entertainment, music, food, games and fireworks as part of Sandwich’s annual Freedom Days celebration.

The fireworks will follow the Freedom Days Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. The fairgrounds open for Freedom Days at 3 p.m. Admission is $10 per vehicle, cash only.

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: Yorkville will celebrate the holiday with fireworks at dusk on Friday, July 4, at the corner of Illinois Route 47 and Countryside Parkway. Note that Countryside Parkway will be partially shut down westbound between the Hampton Inn and Goodwill and eastbound between the Hampton Inn and McHugh Road.

The display will follow Yorkville’s Independence Day Parade, which leaves from Yorkville High School at 9 a.m., and a day of activities at the Town Square. Events will include children’s foot races, bounce houses, a performance from the Yorkville Community Band, family activities, food and drinks from local vendors.