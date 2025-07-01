Propane tank explosion likely cause of Yorkville barn fire

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District arrived at the scene of a bard fire in the 600 block of Pavillion Road, Yorkville at 4:36 p.m. on June 28. (Joey Weslo)

Firefighters responded to a barn engulfed in flames over the weekend in Yorkville.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Pavillion Road, Yorkville at 4:36 p.m. June 28. Upon arrival, heavy fire was showing from the eaves and the windows of the machine shed, according to a news release by the fire district.

First indications suggested the fire started from a propane tank explosion. Firefighters quickly acted to prevent the fire from spreading to two nearby homes, according to the release.

One of the residences had vinyl siding melting off from the radiant heat, but firefighters were able to cool the home to prevent further damage, according to the release.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the barn fire by spraying water and pulling the metal tin away from the structure to apply extra cooling water to the interior. Crews were on the scene for around three hours, according to the release.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No firefighters were injured, according to the fire district.

The barn structure is a complete loss, with all of its contents being destroyed in the fire. A total damage estimate has not been released. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District was assisted on the scene by the Oswego Fire Protection District, Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District from the Plano area, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and several other nearby fire departments, according to the release.