Kendall County hands out big bucks for local water, infrastructure projects

Local cities, villages and townships in Kendall County are receiving some big bucks for water, sanitary sewer, storm drainage and other infrastructure projects.

The Kendall County Board approved the disbursement of more than $1 million in federal American Rescue Act funds on Oct. 17.

The board awarded a total of nine grants, mostly to units of local government, which applied for the money to help fund badly needed improvements.

The biggest grant, $325,000, goes to the city of Plano for a project to line the sanitary sewer pipes.

The city of Yorkville and the village of Oswego each received a grant for $225,000.

Yorkville will use the money for its ongoing project to replace leaky water mains in connection with effort to bring Lake Michigan water to the community.

The city must reduce its treated water loss rate to less than 10% in order to qualify for lake water.

Meanwhile, Oswego plans to use its grant to help fund replacement of water mains in the Brookside Manor subdivision.

The Fox Valley YMCA is receiving a grant for $94,956 to fund installation of a private well and a septic unit at its new building located at 1520 N. Cannonball Trail, in Bristol Township.

The County Board approved $29,345 for Kendall County Fair Association to install new water treatment equipment for the wells at the Kendall County Fairgrounds.

The village of Newark received $58,875 for a water project to replace pressure filters at a treatment plant.

Meanwhile, the village of Lisbon is receiving $45,000 for a storm water drainage project to deal with flooding problems.

Lisbon Township is getting $32,738 for improvements to the township building, including installation of a ventilation system and a well and septic system.

Finally, the board approved $32,639 for Seward Township for a project to re-ditch the north side of Bell Road from Rancho Real Saddlebreds to Larkin Farms.