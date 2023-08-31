Construction moving quickly on Kendall County’s downtown Yorkville campus expansion

YORKVILLE – Work is proceeding rapidly to expand Kendall County’s downtown Yorkville office campus.

The foundation is taking shape for the new Kendall County Clerk and Recorder’s office building, even as construction workers excavate around the site to reconfigure the parking areas, sidewalks and driveways serving the property.

Construction on the $10 million project started immediately after members of the Kendall County Board held a ground-breaking ceremony on July 18.

Perched above the west side of South Bridge Street (Route 47) in the heart of downtown Yorkville, the new building for the clerk, recorder and elections offices is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

Much of the main floor, which covers about 14,000 square feet, will provide space for the elections office, along with the clerk and recorder functions.

The 4,500-square-foot lower level with outdoor access to the east on the sloping property will be used for storage, particularly election equipment.

The Kendall County Office building at 111 W. Fox St. is home to the county’s administration and currently includes the clerk, recorder and elections offices.

An excavator loads dirt into an end-loader's shovel at the Kendall County downtown Yorkville office campus on Aug. 30, 2023. The site's parking areas, sidewalks and driveways are to be reconfigured. (Mark Foster)

To the north, the Historic Kendall County Courthouse provides office space for the Kendall County Forest Preserve District.

Between the two overlooking South Bridge Street will be the new building, designed by architectural firm Cordogan Clark and Associates of Aurora.

The color scheme and design for the new building pays homage to the old courthouse building.

With demolition of the annex building at 105 W. Fox St., space was created for a new parking area between the county office building and the former Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District station building at 101 W. Fox St.

The old firehouse will become the new headquarters for the county’s Facilities Management Department.

The campus expansion project is being paid out of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allotted to the county.