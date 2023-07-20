Kendall County breaks ground for downtown Yorkville campus expansion

YORKVILLE – Kendall County officials broke ground July 18 for construction of a new building to house the Kendall County Clerk, Recorder and Elections offices.
The new structure will be the centerpiece of the county’s downtown Yorkville campus expansion project.
Members of the Kendall County Board donned hard hats and picked up shovels for the obligatory groundbreaking ceremony.
Excavation and grading of the grassy site will start soon, Kendall County Facilities Management Director Dan Polvere said.
The new building is expected to be ready for occupancy in the summer of 2024.
Budgeted at $10 million, the project also will reconfigure the driveways, walkways and parking areas at the downtown campus.
The Kendall County Office building at 111 W. Fox St. is home to the county’s administration as well as the clerk, recorder and elections offices.
To the north, the Historic Kendall County Courthouse provides office space for the Kendall County Forest Preserve District.
Between the two, overlooking South Bridge Street (Route 47) will be the new building, designed by architectural firm Cordogan Clark and Associates of Aurora.
The color scheme and design for the new building pays homage to the old courthouse building.
Much of the main floor, which covers about 14,000 square feet, will provide space for the county clerk’s elections office, along with the clerk and recorder functions.
The 4,500-square-foot lower level with outdoor access to the east on the sloping property will be used for storage, particularly election equipment.
With demolition of the annex building at 105 W. Fox St. now complete, space has been created for a new parking area between the county office building and the former Bristol-Kendall fire station building at 101 W. Fox St.
The County Board approved slightly more than $9.4 million in construction bids, about $645,000 below the $10 million budget and engineers’ estimates, at its June 27 meeting.
The project is being paid for from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.